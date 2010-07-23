A New Wall Street Dating Website Launches With Tips On Best Banks For Dating: "For The Best Sex, SocGen Guys"

Still not as ridiculous.

It’s really hard to not make fun of this: a new Wall Street dating site launched by Here is the City today.And, they got the author of a book on Wall Street dating to describe the stereotypes of banker guys depending on where they work.



There’s no way this lady is for real, but this is a fun and bizarre read. We’ve included the most ridiculous quotes.

Somehow, the author doesn’t jump the shark until the end, when she says that guys from Jeffries have the biggest packages.

For the full thing, go to Here is the City. Enjoy!

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Keep to the guys who are based in the main financial centres, as the others can be a little rough around the edges. The Merrill set, in particular, have been known to stray. Relationships can be very intense, yet of relatively short duration. These guys often have low boredom thresholds.

Barclays Capital

These guys are pretty smart, and are usually quite happy to splash their cash, bearing in mind uncle Bob Diamond is always happy to dish out big bonuses each year-end.

Citi

Those Citi boys are really quite a decent lot. Your mother would like them. The only downside, however, is that they can be boringly conventional.

Commerzbank

If going out with a ‘jack-the-lad’ type appeals to you, then you should probably go hunting at Commerzbank.

Credit Suisse

Family men. Dull, but worthy. If it’s a secure home and quiet family life you want, go fishing in the Credit Suisse pool. But it may be more exciting watching paint dry.

Deutsche Bank

Cool, polished, and debonair. Deutsche Bank man has the look (and feel) of James Bond about him – except the guys from Essex.

Goldman Sachs

Those canny Goldman types always hedge their risks, so they probably have stashes of cash secreted away, and you’ll never find out how much they are truly worth (and neither will your lawyer!).

Jefferies & Co

Generally tall and imposing, they are casual yet sophisticated. Many have huge packages (they do well at bonus time too).

JPMorgan

Imagine a firm full of little Jamie Dimons. Exquisite. OK, so there are a few Tesco Tonys (and Willy Wal-Marts) scattered around the firm, but JPMorgan men are the guys that will generally sweep you off your feet.

Morgan Stanley

If you find a Morgan Stanley banker who is rich, free and single, you’ll need to snap him up quickly. Girls put their names down early for these White Shoe boys.

Societe Generale

A glint in the eye, a warm French smile. Oodles of charm and fantastic sex. But your SocGen dream man will probably turn out to be happily married too.

UBS

Surprisingly adventurous and open-minded. Keep away from the ones who might be into leather and latex though (unless that’s really your thing).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.