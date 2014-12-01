A New Version Of Google Glass Is Coming In 2015

Reuters Is Google Glass getting a second chance?

Just when you thought it was dead and buried, Google is about to release an upgraded version of Google Glass with an all-new chip and improved battery life.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that an Intel chip is going to be found inside the new version of Google Glass, replacing a processor manufactured by Texas Instruments.

Intel is reportedly going to help Google introduce the device to businesses, rather than its existing audience of tech-savvy consumers.

Eric Johnsen, a former Google employee who worked on the Google Glass project, told the Wall Street Journal that a new version of the device would likely feature improved battery life. The short length of the battery in the current model has been criticised for being too short.

It looked like Google had all but abandoned its wearable device. Last month it announced that it was closing the physical stores in which it was sold. And Google CEO Sergey Brin was spotted at a red carpet event without the distinctive eyewear, later telling reporters that he had accidentally left them in the car.

Developers have also lost interest in Google Glass. Twitter has officially ended its support for the device, removing its app from the Google Play Store and ceasing development. That means that new Google Glass customers can’t tweet photos from the device unless a third-party developer makes their own Twitter app.

