A New Surveillance System Will Help The ASIC Identify Insider Trading And Market Manipulation Faster Than Ever

Getty/ Ryan Pierse

The ASIC has started using a $44 million surveillance system called Market Analysis Intelligence, or MAI, which can pick up on insider and trading and market manipulation on the ASX faster than ever before.

ASIC commissioner Cathie Armour told The Financial Review MAI will allow more focus on suspicious trading by identifying serious cases earlier and delivering fewer false alarms.

While MAI can process a billion order book transactions a day, much more than required for the size of the ASX, some brokers are urging the commission to look beyond equities and focus on markets such as the fixed interest market which are vulnerable to misconduct.

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.