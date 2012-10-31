A NEW STAR WARS IS COMING IN 2015

Disney just bought Lucasfilm for $4 billion.



Announcing the news, Disney also said it will release a new Star Wars movie in 2015.

The movie is currently titled Star Wars: Episode 7.

That means it will take place after Return Of The Jedi.

From a press release: “Star Wars Episode 7 is targeted for release in 2015, with more feature films expected to continue the Star Wars saga and grow the franchise well into the future.”

Traditionalists are going to scream in horror at this news, but there is a silver lining. The new films will not be produced by George Lucas – who lost his touch a long time ago.

Disney executive Kathleen Kennedy will be executive producer of all new Star Wars films. Lucas will serve as a mere “creative consultant.”

We’re ALL going to want to be cynical about this and assume the new movie will be terrible.

But let’s make a deal.

First watch this, allow yourself to hope for a minute or two, and then return to reality if you want:



PUMPED YET? OK, now read this: Five Directors Disney Should Ask To Make Star Wars Episode 7

