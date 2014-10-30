A New Species Of Frog Has Been Discovered In One Of The Most Densely Populated Areas In The World

The new leopard frog species, named Rana kauffeldi. Image: Feinberg et al.

A new species of leopard frog has been found living in New York City, one of the largest and most densely populated urban areas of the world.

A study published in the journal PLOS ONE by Jeremy Feinberg from Rutgers University and colleagues analysed acoustic and genetic data to determine that it was a new species of leopard frog, named Rana kauffeldi.

The species inhabits parts of New York City, where it was first identified, but its range also extends to the north and south and follows a narrow and largely coastal lowland distribution from central Connecticut to northeastern North Carolina.

“The discovery of a new frog species from the urban Northeast is truly remarkable and completes a journey that began six years ago with a simple frog call in the wilds of New York City,” Jeremy Feinberg says

Here’s the frog in action:

