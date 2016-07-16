A new 'Rogue One' poster reveals an awesome new 'Star Wars' planet

During the annual “Star Wars” Celebration held today in London, a brand new poster for “Rogue One” was revealed.

The poster shows the film’s new planet, a tropical location which in reality is the Maldives. It shows one of the most exciting parts about “Rogue One”: we are going to see some “Star Wars” worlds that we’ve never seen before. In the background, you can see the Death Star. The spinoff centres around a heist to steal the plans for the Death Star.

“Rogue One” will be in theatres on December 16. Check out the new poster below:

NOW WATCH: Take a flyover tour of Bora Bora



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.