There's a new recipe for a very strong, low-density, light steel

South Korean scientists have come up with a recipe for a low-density steel which has more strength and is more bendy than the lightest and strongest currently known metallic materials.

The new method uses the properties which usually cause weakness in a metal to make this new type of steel stronger.

Hansoo Kim of POSTECH in South Korea and colleagues developed a new fabrication technique which carefully controls the dispersion of brittle compounds to strengthen the steel.

The new steel alloy is shown to outperform titanium in terms of strength and ductility, according to the announcement in the journal Nature.

