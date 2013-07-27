A New Product Solves The Most Annoying Thing About Food Jars

Ashley Lutz

A new product solves the annoying problem of getting peanut butter, jelly, salsa, and more out of half-empty jars. 

Foodbeast first alerted us to The Jar With A Twist. The jar twists up from the bottom, keeping product at the top, and eliminating the need to dig into a jar with a butter knife. 

The product should hit stores sometime next year. 

Check out how it works: 

