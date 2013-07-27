A New Product Solves The Most Annoying Thing About Food Jars

A new product solves the annoying problem of getting peanut butter, jelly, salsa, and more out of half-empty jars.



Foodbeast first alerted us to The Jar With A Twist. The jar twists up from the bottom, keeping product at the top, and eliminating the need to dig into a jar with a butter knife.

The product should hit stores sometime next year.

Check out how it works:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.