A new, more powerful PlayStation 4 is on the way

A new, more powerful PlayStation 4 video game console is in the works, and it will be capable of powering more beautiful games than ever before.
Sony’s head of PlayStation, Andrew House, told The Financial Times in a recent interview that the new PlayStation 4, “is intended to sit alongside and complement the standard PS4.” The two versions of the PlayStation 4 are not identical, of course — the newer one has more powerful internals, capable of powering higher-resolution games. It’s an attempt at future-proofing the PlayStation 4, and a nod toward a future where more people own 4K televisions (the successor to HD televisions).
House told the FT that, “all or a very large majority of games will also support the high-end PS4,” and that all PS4 games will continue to function on the original PS4. Considering that Sony’s sold over 40 million PlayStation 4 consoles already, the Japanese hardware company will need to continue supporting the original version. Moreover, Sony’s House says that the original PlayStation 4 will remain on sale alongside the newer version.
And yes, of course, the newer, more powerful PlayStation 4 will cost more than the current console (which costs $350). Both systems will also support the forthcoming PlayStation VR headset that goes on sale this October for $400.
It’s not clear what the new system will be called (its codename is “Neo”), or when it will arrive (rumours give it a fall 2016 launch window), or how much it will cost (more than $350 is all we know). We do know one thing, though: Sony’s not unveiling the console in mid-June at the video game industry’s big annual show, E3.
Microsoft, however, is expected to announce a slimmer version of its Xbox One. There have also been reports that Microsoft has a similarly more powerful version of the Xbox One in the works (codenamed “Project Scorpio”).
All of which is to say: Maybe wait a few months before buying a video game console?
