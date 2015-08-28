This image might reveal an important new part of the next iPhone

Force Touch definitely looks like it’s coming to the next iPhone.

These images from MacRumors show the alleged iPhone 6S with what looks like a Force Touch chip in clearer detail. See the arrow on the right.

Like on the Apple Watch, Force Touch on the iPhone will register how much pressure you’re applying to the screen to bring up useful options and shortcuts.

It will let you use certain features of your phone with fewer finger/thumb taps.

It’s not fully certain that the chip is linked to Force Touch at all, but according to people who have used the iPhone “6S,” Force Touch is pretty much confirmed, and they even give detailed examples of what you’ll be able to do with Force Touch on the iPhone.

MacRumors’ sources also mentioned that as a result of this new chip, the iPhone 6S display assembly could be 0.2mm thicker than on the iPhone 6’s, potentially leading to a slightly thicker iPhone. It’s such a minute difference that people are unlikely to notice unless they’re specifically looking for it.

Apple is expected to announce the next iPhone on September 9th.

