A New Paper Investigates The Physics Of Batman's Wingsuit

Some physics students at the University of Leicester undertook a serious study of Batman’s wingsuit.



David Marshall and fellow students found that while Batman could glide great distances, he would suffer grievous injury with no way to slow his descent:

Batman’s descent is rapid, even for this high estimate for the lift coecient. Looking at the case for gliding from a fairly tall building of height 150m, Batman can glide to a distance of about 350m, which is reasonable; the problem with the glide lies in his velocity as he reaches ground level. The velocity rises rapidly to a maximum of a little over 110km=hr before steadying to a constant speed of around 80km=hr. At these high speeds any impact would likely be fatal if not severely damaging (consider impact with a car travelling at these speeds).

