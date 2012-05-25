A New Nav App For The Nintendo DS Could Take Distracted Driving To New Heights

Photo: Screenshot

While many people are advocating against distracted driving, it looks like a new app could reverse years of effort.According to PSFK, a new app for the Nintendo DS can pair with the Toyota’s navigation system to control it.



Now, the app is intended to only be used by passengers to control the navigation system. But it is not outside the realm of possibility to think that some over zealous driver would use the DS to control the nav.

If people are reading newspapers or texting while driving, this seems like a logical (or illogical) next step.

The app, called “Kuruma de DS,” slips into the game slot and interacts with the nav system through Bluetooth. It can input destinations and the nav can also save locations to the DS.

Right now, Kuruma de DS is only available Japan. It costs around $92 for the cartridge.

