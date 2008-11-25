A New Name For Citi's Stadium

Gary Crittenden revealed this morning that he hadn’t heard any talk to abandon naming the new Mets Stadium for the failed bank whose finances he presides over. Obviously he hasn’t been listening closely. Should taxpayers really be paying for 20-year $400 million contract to name the team’s new stadium “Citi Field?” How about “Bailout Field?” Or “Citi Faild.”

If we were Mets fans, we wouldn’t want our stadium named for a bank that need billions from the government to stay in business. Seems, uhm, inauspicious.

