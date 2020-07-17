A British mother died from the coronavirus after giving birth and didn't get a chance to meet her baby

Reuters A British mother died from the coronavirus soon after giving birth.

Friends and family held a funeral last month for a British mother who died from the coronavirus a month after giving birth.

Sarah Scully, a makeup specialist who lived in a suburb of Birmingham, contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, in April when she was about eight months pregnant,Birmingham Live reported. She and her mother, who worked at an organisation that supports people with mental health issues, both developed the disease around the same time.

After giving birth to a boy, Scully was separated from the newborn – which is standard protocol – to protect the baby from infection. According to Birmingham Live, Scully didn’t get the opportunity to hold her baby, but she saw a photo of him.

Soon after, Scully’s health deteriorated and she died after a month in a coma.

“She didn’t get to meet her baby and hug him,” Scully’s mother, Elizabeth, told Birmingham Live.

Pregnant women are more likely to develop severe infections from COVID-19, new data shows

The news of Scully’s death comes as more data is emerging about how COVID-19 affects pregnant women and newborns.

A new analysis by the US Centres for Disease Control, the largest of its kind, found that pregnant women with COVID-19 are more likely to develop severe infections than those with the disease who aren’t pregnant.

Pregnant women are more likely to be hospitalized, admitted to the intensive care unit, and put on ventilators, according to the report. The report also found that Black and Hispanic pregnant women may be disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

There are also studies to suggest that there may be an increased risk for stillbirth, babies born with fetal distress, or in need of admission to the neonatal intensive care when a mother develops COVID-19 in the third trimester. There also may be an increased risk of injury to the placenta in women who have had the coronavirus.

Some women who were pregnant during the pandemic are advising other women to wait

Crystal Cox/BI Photo Pregnant women with the coronavirus are more likely to develop complications than those with the disease who aren’t pregnant.

Some women who were pregnant during the pandemic are urging other women to wait, if they can, to conceive due to the unknowns around the disease and the challenges of giving birth during a pandemic.

Dr. Michelle Tham Metz, assistant clinical professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Science at the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, told Insider in June that she wouldn’t advise anyone to delay pregnancy due to the pandemic, especially those who are over 35, and could face a reduction in fertility.

But she said it’s reasonable for younger women to wait to see how the data develops.

“If it makes sense to postpone from a logistical standpoint,” Dr. Metz said, “I don’t think it’s generally unreasonable to wait.”

