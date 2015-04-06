A new Michael Jackson child molestation trial could go ahead after Australian Wade Robson claims he was assaulted

Wade Robson at Michael Jackson’s child molestation trial May 5, 2005. Photo: Carlo Allegri/ Getty.

Australian choreographer and former child dance prodigy Wade Robson claims Jackson was a predator who repeatedly sexually abused him as a child.

Robson had previously defended Jackson at a 2005 molestation trial, and was a key reason for his acquittal, but now alleges the abuse first started when he was seven years old.

Robson, along with another of Jackson’s alleged child victims, James Safechuck, has sworn that Jackson seduced the pair and their families with gifts and overseas holidays.

Each will have their claims heard in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, when a judge will determine whether they have cause to proceed.

If a new hearing goes ahead, evidence that prosecutors were previously barred from presenting could be heard by a jury – including the undisclosed settlements between Jackson and boys.

The New York Post is reporting that Jackson paid off nearly US$200 million ($261 million) to as many as 20 victims, including US$1 million to Safechuck’s father in 1988.

Read more here.

