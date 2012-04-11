The iPod Touch Will Get A Zippy Refresh This Year

A file inside an internal version of iOS 5.1 hints that a new iPod Touch is on the way, reports 9to5 Mac.



It’s referred to as iPod 5,1, whereas the current version is called iPod 4,1. This jump in numbers suggests a major change in internals — could it be a speedy dual-core processor to make short work of your mobile gaming needs?

There’s unfortunately no way to derive a release date from this leak, but it’s about time the iPod Touch got a long-overdue update.

Here’s the screenshot of the new iPod mention, via 9to5 Mac:

Photo: 9to5Mac

