A new hire hints that Tesla may be working on a new feature for the Model 3

Danielle Muoio

Tesla has brought on a new staff member with experience in augmented reality, indicating that a heads-up display system may be coming to the Tesla Model 3.

Milan Kovac just joined Tesla after working as the principle engineer at SKULLY, the creator of the first motorcycle helmet to come with heads-up display and an augmented reality camera, BGR first reported and Kovac’s LinkedIn page confirmed.

Many are speculating the hire could be part of a plan to add augmented reality to the Model 3. The Model 3 prototypes did not show a traditional instrument panel when unveiled in March. Kovac’s hire could be part of a plan to implement a heads-up display in the car, hence the lack of controls and dials in the car.

Tesla model 3TeslaThe interior of the Tesla Model 3.

This could explain why Tesla CEO Elon Musk has teased more details are to come on the Model 3.

 A Tesla spokesperson did not immediately respond to Tech Insider’s request for comment.

