A New Hedge Fund Called Ground Zero

It’s a tough market to kick off a hedge fund, so we tip our hats to Edward Fillipi, formerly of Lehman Brothers, who raised $35 million to invest and trade in energy, metals and agricultural derivatives as early as next year.



But maybe he should have asked around a bit more about the name: Ground Zero Strategic Commodities Fund.

As NYMag.com points out, it’s not like the words “ground zero” should never be used again, but in the middle of a economic downfall it might be nice to reach for a more encouraging sunshine and puppies feel. Or, fine, just something that doesn’t immediately evoke pure fear and the massive collapse of two iconic buildings in lower Manhattan.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.