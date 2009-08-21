A New Hedge Fund Called Ground Zero

Erin Geiger Smith

It’s a tough market to kick off a hedge fund, so we tip our hats to Edward Fillipi, formerly of Lehman Brothers, who raised $35 million to invest and trade in energy, metals and agricultural derivatives as early as next year.  

But maybe he should have asked around a bit more about the name:  Ground Zero Strategic Commodities Fund

As NYMag.com points out, it’s not like the words “ground zero” should never be used again, but in the middle of a economic downfall it might be nice to reach for a more encouraging sunshine and puppies feel.  Or, fine, just something that doesn’t immediately evoke pure fear and the massive collapse of two iconic buildings in lower Manhattan. 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.