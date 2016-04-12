A new 'Game of Thrones' trailer is here, and it's not looking good for the Starks

The start of “Game of Thrones” season six is quickly approaching, and HBO just released its second full trailer for the new episodes.
This one gives the fullest look we’ve seen yet at what’s ahead. There’s Cersei warning about what the Lannisters do to their enemies, and Tyrion has a startlingly close encounter with a dragon.
“Game of Thrones” returns April 24, 2016.
Watch below:
