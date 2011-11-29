A New European Law Will Stop Facebook Selling Personal Information To Advertisers Without Permission

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger

Facebook will face a new legal challenge from Europe with the Telegraph reporting that a new law will prohibit the company from using users’ information to produce bespoke advertising. The new directive from the European Commission would mean that Facebook would be unable to sell individuals’ information to advertisers without permission. If the social network failed to comply with the new law, expected to be introduced in January, it could face legal action or a large fine.



Facebook responded to the news with a statement, telling the Telegraph:

“We can show relevant ads in a way that respects individual privacy because our system only provides advertisers with anonymous and aggregate information for the purpose of targeting ads.”

“We do not share people’s names with an advertiser without a person’s explicit consent and we never sell personal information to third parties.”

Additionally, other tech titans such as Microsoft and Google have spoken out against any directive to tighten online privacy to the extreme. Bloomberg reports that the two aforementioned companies have warned the European Union that incredibly strict privacy rules would harm technology development on the continent.

