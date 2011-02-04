A NEW ERA: AT&T Calls An Android Phone The "World's Most Powerful"

It’s truly a new era for AT&T, now that the Verizon iPhone has gone on sale and AT&T’s exclusive deal with Apple is over.



AT&T just sent out a press release calling a Google Android phone — the forthcoming Motorola Atrix, the one with the silly computer attachment — the “world’s most powerful smartphone.”

This would not have happened last year!

Photo: Press release

