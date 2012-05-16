A New Database Of Russian Civil Servants' Incomes Has Some Incredible Revelations

Photo: JamesList

A Moscow-based think tank, the Institute of Contemporary Development, has published a huge database of Russian civil servants incomes and salaries at PublicRevenue.Ru.While government workers are required by law to disclose their earnings, this appears to be the first time they have been collated — and some of the results on the website are startling.



Globalvoices points towards one civil servant who owns a house on 1.1 acres of land. Another government employee, First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov, earns 14,652,000 rubles ($505,240) a year, but mysteriously this is only 4% of his total family income (note that his three Mercedes and one Jaguar are shared with his wife).

But what Russian civil servant earns the most?

Well, that would be Yuri Trutnev, Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Protection, who is earning a wonderful 114 million rubles ($3.7 million) a year. Records also show he owns a Porsche, a Maserati, and a snowmobile.

The Institute of Contemporary Development is a non-governmental organisation, though closely linked with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

