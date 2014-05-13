A New Crop Of Apps Could Finally Convert People To Mobile Payments

There’s a new crop of apps that may finally kill cash and checks by giving people a way to pay one another easily through their phones. You enter your bank account number into the app once and then can transfer money back and forth to other users pretty seamlessly.

Already, PayPal-owned Venmo, one of the leading mobile P2P apps, says it saw $314 million in transaction volume on its app last quarter.

The problem is that there’s little to no revenue earned by these mobile P2P apps in facilitating money transfers between people. But if an app like Venmo gets into the mobile in-store payments space — an area that still hasn’t managed to take off — they stand to bring a big user base with them that’s already comfortable paying via phone.

That’s why BI Intelligence believes mobile P2P apps will finally makes mobile payments mainstream.

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we forecast that the value of mobile P2P payment services to consumers is so great that they will see a meteoric rise in adoption in the next five years. We explain why businesses are offering mobile P2P services, how fast they are going to take off, and profile 10 companies that are making headway in the space.

