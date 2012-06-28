Groceries And Mason Jars Are You All Need To Banish Boring Lunches For Good

I’ll admit it—my workday lunches can get pretty boring.



I always think I’m going to finally make use of all those delicious recipes I’ve been pinning away, but then nighttime rolls around and I’m too busy watching really important things like The Bachelorette and Vampire Diaries.

And then morning comes, and I’m running around like a headless chicken and I’m lucky if I remember my keys and bus pass on the way out the door, let alone find time to throw a tasty lunch together.

But with a teensy amount of planning, delicious lunches can be just a few easy steps away.

All it takes is a trip to the grocery store on a Sunday afternoon, a couple pantry staples, some mason jars, and an hour of your time.

Why mason jars, you might ask? Despite the obvious cuteness factor, these jars will keep your greens fresher than fresh, they won’t stain, they’re BPA free, microwave and dishwasher safe, perfectly sized for salads for one, won’t leak, travel well, and are reusable. Convinced? Yes, I thought so!

There really are only two rules to the mason jar salad: Start with the dressing or sauce, and end with the lettuce and herbs.

However you want to layer the rest of the ingredients—try different meats, beans, lettuces, cheeses, vinaigrettes, or sauces—is up to you (though I usually layer by weight so heavier items, like tomatoes, are on the bottom).

The best part is you can make five salads at a time, and they’ll stay fresh for the whole week—just grab and go on your way out the door! When lunchtime rolls around, you’ll be sitting pretty with your delicious salad ready to be shaken up.

To get you going, check out three of my favourite recipes, ingredients listed in layering order. Happy lunching!

Caprese Pasta Salad