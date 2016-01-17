A new company called Hungryroot swaps veggies for the carbs in your favourite comfort foods -- but is it any good?

Comfort foods can often be tough to deny ourselves, but a new company called Hungryroot is giving carb-heavy dishes a healthy twist.

Hungryroot swaps carbs like pasta for noodles instead made with carrots, sweet potatoes, radishes, beets, zucchinis, and more.

We put a chicken pad thai-like dish made of carrots and the cauliflower couscous to the test.

The results were mixed, but the pad thai is worth your time.

Hungryroot was started in 2015 by Ben McKean, who sold his restaurant technology company, Savoured, to Groupon, Greg Struck, founder of Long Island Iced Tea brands, and Franklin Becker, of Bravo’s “Top Chef Masters,” who also founded The Little Beet.

In May, Hungryroot raised $2 million in funding from Lerer Hippeau Ventures, Crosslink Capital, Brooklyn Bridge Ventures, and KarpReilly.

