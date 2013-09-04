A New Apple TV Is Likely To Be Announced Next Week

A close reading of shipping data reveals Apple is likely to announce an update to the Apple TV next week.

Global trading platform Panjiva has a blog post about shipments to Apple. It says on August 11 and 25, Apple received a shipment called “Set Top Box with Communication Function” from BYD Precision Manufacture in Shenzhen, China. On August 18, it got a shipment called “Set Top Boxes.”

Om Malik, who first picked up on the Panjiva post, notes that Apple is due for a refresh to the Apple TV, especially with iOS 7, Apple’s new mobile software coming. (Apple TV runs on a version of iOS.) Also, Apple has been adding more and more apps to the Apple TV, so its internals could probably use a bump.

We don’t think this is going to be a major update, but if you’re in the market for a new Apple TV, we suggest waiting a week or two.

