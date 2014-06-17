A New 35-Storey Hotel Just Got Planning Approval And Will Be Built In Sydney Next Year

Image: Lend Lease.

The New South Wales State Government has approved a plan to build a 35-storey, 616-room hotel in Darling Harbour.

The development forms part of Lend Lease’s convention centre rebuild which is under way in the precinct.

The $2.5 billion project includes a new exhibition centre, entertainment and retail spaces as well as residential apartments.

Construction on the hotel is expected to begin by the end of 2015.

