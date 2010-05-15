A Nervous Roommate Turned In The Dude Who Found The Lost iPhone

Photo: Wired.com

A nervous roommate was a key figure in the case of the lost iPhone, according to the unsealed affidavit (via Wired) on the case.Brian Hogan was the person that found the lost iPhone and eventually sold it to Gizmodo. However, before he sold it to Gizmodo, he plugged it into his roommate Katherine Martinson’s computer.



Katherine says Brian plugged it in without her permission to try and get it working again.

Katherine believed that Apple would trace the iPhone back to her via IP addresses, according to the affidavit. To clear herself of criminal responsibility, she contacted Apple.

Katherine also says that within 10 days of finding the iPhone, Brian was talking to Gizmodo’s Jason Chen, who offered $10,000 for the phone because Gizmodo knew the phone would deliver millions of pageviews for Gizmodo.

Before Brian sent it along to Gizmodo, Katherine claims she tried to turn talk him out of it. She thought it would ruin the career of the Apple engineer that lost the phone. Brian’s response to her, “Sucks for him,” referring to grey Powell, the engineer that lost the phone. He added, “He shouldn’t have lost his phone.”

The story, which is already pretty wild, went into overdrive on the night of April 21.

That day, Detective Matthew Broad of the San Mateo County Sheriffs Office contacted Katherine about the lost iPhone. She told him what she knew.

While Dectective Broad prepared a search warrant for Brian Hogan’s home, Katherine called to inform him that Brian was aware that the cops were investigating him.

Brian was looking to get rid of evidence that he had dealt with the phone. He removed his computer and other electronic items from his apartment with assistance from his roommate Thomas Warner.

When Detective Broad went to Hogan’s apartment, he was already gone. He was at his father’s home.

Broad went there, and spoke with Hogan who was in his bedroom with his girlfriend. Broad asked where Brian had placed his computer, flash card, thumb drive, and the stickers marking the iPhone prototype.

Brian said Thomas had them. Thomas, it turns out, had dumped Brain’s computer on the front porch of Sequoia Christian Church.

The rest of the stuff was still missing, but it was soon accounted for.

The sticker fell out of Warner’s wallet when he paid for gas. A camera was still in his car. A flash drive and thumb drive were tossed in bushes in the neighbourhood.

