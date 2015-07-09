A naturopath has been arrested after a Sydney baby ended up 'near death' on her eczema treatment

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

A registered nurse who also practices as a naturopath has been arrested in Sydney after a baby she was treating with an alternative remedy for eczema ended up severely ill in hospital.

The eight month old boy was taken to Westmead Children’s Hospital in Sydney in May, allegedly suffering from severe malnourishment and development problems. Police said he was “near death”, and had lost more than a kilogram in weight.

His mother had sought alternative remedy from the nurse in April. The naturopath allegedly advised ending all medical and dermatological treatment.

Detectives from the NSW police child abuse squad arrested her this morning. The baby was only recently released from hospital.

The naturopath was charged with failing to provide for a child causing danger of death, and reckless grievous bodily harm. The mother is facing similar charges.

Police said detectives were continuing investigations into the naturopath’s practice.

