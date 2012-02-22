A NATO Base In Afghanistan Burned A Whole Bunch Of Korans And The Locals Are Out For Blood

Anti US demonstrations at Bagram

Photo: AP

NATO commander in Afghanistan General John Allen took his hat in hand today and apologized to the Afghanistan people for “improperly disposed” of Korans and Islamic materials.Martin Kuz at Stars and Stripes reports local nationals working at Bagram Air Base said they had seen charred pieces of Korans on post.



Word of mouth spread the allegations, and the Afghanistan media reports that many as 2,000 protesters swarmed near the base shouting “Die, die, foreigners.”

General Allen issued a statement to the President of Afghanistan and the country at large, saying: “A large number of Islamic religious materials,” at the base had been disposed of improperly, adding “We are taking steps to ensure this does not ever happen again. I assure you … I promise you … this was NOT intentional in any way.”

“I offer my sincere apologies for any offence this may have caused,” Allen continued, “to the President of Afghanistan, the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, and most importantly, to the noble people of Afghanistan.”

Afghan officials also reported a second protest brewing in Kabul.

