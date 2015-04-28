A Nashville restaurant has a simple solution for the big hygiene problem in men's toilets

Follow the instructions to keep your hands clean.

Something amazing happened while using the bathroom at the Nashville steakhouse Kayne Prime. It was a revelation.

If, like me, you feel a bit ill when men go to the toilet then leave without washing their hands, then the bathrooms here have a brilliant, simple solution to an age old problem for someone who takes personal hygiene seriously and worries that having to open the bathroom door after the non-washers will transmit all sorts of substances.

At Kayne Prime, this simple device at the bottom of the door means you can open it with your foot and return to the table with clean hands.

Genius. The Doorwave, we salute you.

It’s that simple to open a bathroom door.

