A NASA Astronaut Posted This Chilling Photo Of Typhoon Neoguri From Space

Tracking north towards Japan, “Super Typhoon” Neoguri is expected to head towards Okinawa today and then Tokyo later this week.

The intense storm has been called a “once in decades” event, bringing with it dangerous wind and rain.

NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman, who is currently stationed on the International Space Station, captured this stunning but scary photo of the eye of the super storm from space and tweeted it today.

