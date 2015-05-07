A mysterious American ISIS recruiter may have played a role in the Texas attack

REUTERS/Rex Curry An aerial view shows the car that was used the previous night by two gunmen, who were killed by police, as it is investigated by local police and the FBI in Garland, Texas May 4, 2015.

One of the gunmen in the attack on a Muhammad cartoon contest in Texas on May 4th had interacted online with a jihadist recruiter well known to US authorities.

Elton Simpson, who was killed while attempting to attack the event, had a series of social media exchanges with Mohamed Abdullahi Hassan, an American-born jihadist and “mysterious ISIS recruiter” who has been living in Somalia since 2007.

Hassan, who goes by the nickname “Miski,” was part of an initial wave of Minnesota-based youth who travelled to the Horn of Africa to fight alongside Al Shabaab, a jihadist group that initially formed to oppose the Ethiopian invasion of Somalia in 2006. Hassan left for Somalia in 2008 at the age of 17, joining an organisation that rapidly morphed into one of the world’s most successful recruiters of foreign jihadists.

At the time Hassan arrived, Shabaab largely consisted of fighters that had been members of the Islamic Courts Union, a fundamentalist Islamic political movement that the Ethiopian invasion had removed from power. In Somalia’s stateless vacuum, Shabaab was able to create an extensive safe haven for foreign fighters and to develop one of Africa’s most dangerous terrorist groups. The group’s foreign connections allowed Shabaab to claim a notable jihadist milestone: the first American jihadist suicide bomber in history carried out his attack on Shabaab’s behalf, in 2011.

FBI FBI photo of Hassan

Shabaab officially pledged allegiance to Al Qaeda in 2012, and though the group had seen its territory reduced and much of its major leadership killed, it retains startling operational capabilities. On April 2nd, Shabaab killed 147 college students during an attack on a university in eastern Kenya.

Hassan had attracted the attention of American authorities from the outset of Shabaab’s reign of terror and was charged with conspiracy to support terrorism in 2009.

According to short profiles from Minnesota Public Radio and the New York Times, Hassan was devoutly religious, and left for Somalia at the age of 17, when he was only one year away from graduating high school. He was determined to join the fight in Somalia, but only made it there on his second try: Hassan and an accomplice had previously attempted to purchase tickets to Africa but a mosque volunteer had caught wind of their plans and stopped them from leaving.

Hassan was part of a much larger group of Shabaab recruits and was charged under an indictment of 13 other American jihadists. In his book, Networks and Network Analysis for Defence and Security, Anthony J. Masys writes that Hassan was a peripheral member of a network of nearly two dozen Shabaab-related individuals from the Minneapolis, Minnesota area.

It’s unclear if Hassan has been directly involved in recruiting Americans from Somalia, or if any of the people he has contacted from Somalia ended up actually joining Shabaab or ISIS. Daveed Gartenstein-Ross, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defence of Democracies, says that based on his observation of Hassan’s Twitter feed, it’s apparent that there was contact between him and Simpson prior to the Garland attack.

“I think the chance is overwhelmingly high that Simpson desired to go to Somalia and that Mohammad Hassan was his point of connection,” Gartenstein-Ross told Business Insider.

Reuters Al Shabaab ran one of the most extensive American jihadist recruitment networks in history.

What’s less apparent is what this connection might indicate about Shabaab or ISIS’s existing US recruitment network. Hassan’s ISIS sympathies don’t necessarily prove that Shabaab is moving towards ISIS: “There clearly is some pro-ISIS pull from within the group,” Gartenstein-Ross says. “It’s also extraordinarily clear that the leadership is pro-Al Qaeda.”

Some experts have suggested that ISIS has co-opted Shabaab’s once-vaunted US recruitment network, which brought dozens of American fighters to Somalia in 2007-09. A report prepared for the Department of Homeland Security by the University of Southern California has made exactly this claim. Relatedly or not, 6 Minneapolis-area men were arrested in March for attempting to travel to Syria to join ISIS.

Greenstein-Ross says that there’s no smoking gun proving that ISIS has actually taken over this once fruitful recruitment network. The fact that the 6 arrested in March couldn’t link to a recruitment network neither proves nor disprove the existence of an ISIS network in Minneapolis.

It’s unclear for now whether the connection between Miksi and Simpson was a one-off event — or a sign of a still-active jihadist pipeline inside the US.

