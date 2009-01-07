A Mustique Christmas Without The Noels

Yesterday we told you how the Noels—who steered billions to Madoff through their feeder fund, Fairfield Greenwich—might not be so welcome down in the Carribean anymore, and today it seems that the locals are toasting their absence.



Page Six: THE Noel family…. was relieved when it was able to rent out the clan’s Mustique mansion over the holidays – but they weren’t the only ones who were happy. One local resident told Page Six that “the No. 1 comment this winter was how much nicer it is on the island without the Noels.”

Even the local watering holes picked up on neighbours’ joy at the brood’s absence, with one well-known bar featuring a “No Noel” cocktail, which our source described as “a take on a mojito.”

The Connecticut family traveled to its 42-sleeper mansion, Yemanja, annually until this year…

But Walter, his wife, Monica, their five daughters – Corina, Lisina, Alix, Marisa and Ariane – and all their husbands and children “are definitely not missed,” said our peeved insider. “They didn’t have many real friends here.”

The Noels apparently had a tendency to travel all over the island in an aggressive, pack-like fashion.

“If you were playing tennis, they would all come onto the side of the courts and talk so loudly you had to stop your game because you couldn’t concentrate,” said our tipster. The Noels built their own court this year, and according to the source, “we were all so relieved they would not come to the main island courts anymore.”

At the beach, the Noels “would send their staff down early in the morning and set up rows of beach chairs, kids’ toys and towels, taking over half the beach” – and then “not even appear until the afternoon.”

Those “unfortunate enough to be in one of the two island bars when they showed up en masse,” we’re told, would see the Noels “pulling chairs from other tables and re-arranging furniture to make space for themselves. They had no regard for other groups.”

A spokesperson couldn’t reach the Noel family for comment.

