Rose Hamid, a Muslim, recently attended a Donald Trump rally in South Carolina. After standing to protest Trump’s plan to bar Muslims from entering the U.S., she was ejected from the rally and faced the wrath of Trump supporters as she was escorted out.

Story and editing by Andrew Fowler

