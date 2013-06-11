Reimagining Digital Ads For A Multiscreen World

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers. Sign up for a free trial of BI Intelligence today.

Re-Imagining Digital Media And Advertising For A Cross-Screen World (Eric Franchi)

There’s a wide-ranging debate underway over ad formats that will prosper across screens and devices. Undertone co-founder Eric Franchi weighs in here on why media sellers should move away from standard banners and focus on new, higher-value ad units that drive real engagement. It’s all part of reimagining the digital landscape to make it friendly for brand advertising budgets. These are some of the other changes underway, according to Franchi:

HTML5 versus flash to allow for creative to run across screens.

Responsive design versus multiple site versions.

Site redesigns that are more conducive to viewable impressions.

Larger, brand-friendly ad formats. Read >

Here’s Everything That Is About To Change On Your iPhone and iPad (SAI)

WWDC, Apple’s developer extravaganza, began today in San Francisco. Silicon Alley Insider has a nice summary of everything that will change on your iPhone, and all the new functionalities that iOS 7 will add. These features include multitasking on apps and a new control centre that will put some of the phone’s more important controls, such as Wi-Fi settings, at your fingertips. Read >

Your Smartphone Is Watching You (The New York Times)

The weekend saw more developments emerge linked to the news that the U.S. National Security Agency has been accessing the Internet data of millions of Americans. The Guardian revealed its source for the news: Edward Snowden, a contractor. And the rest of the media wondered what it would mean for the future of privacy and trust on the Internet. In The New York Times, columnist Ross Douthat wondered if most people would be fine with having their data sifted through, as long as security improved. But others feared a backlash against big data. Read >

Xiaomi Is Not Aping Apple And Steve Jobs (Tech In Asia)

Chinese phone maker Xiaomi has attracted a lot of attention for its inexpensive, nice-looking phones. Tech In Asia takes exception to recent coverage in The New York Times that made it seem as if Xiaomis were Apple knock-offs. There’s a lot more to Xiaomi than that. Not to mention that they run Android, the best-selling operating system in China. (See chart, right.) Read > This Time Will It Really Happen? Google To Acquire Waze Traffic App (All Things D)

Facebook walked away from a deal to buy Waze, and now Google is in the final stretch of negotiations to buy it. Waze has 47 million registered users, some 30 per cent of them active. They generate a great deal of traffic and navigation data that could be a boon for Google’s mapping and local data-generation efforts. Read >

Is Google Wallet A Flop? (Business Insider)

According to business press reports, Google has invested some $300 million in Google Wallet, and only 10 million people have used it. This might be a sign of a flop. Or, alternately, it could be the inevitable up-front investment needed to keep a foot in the door of the mobile payments space. Read >

Toyota Makes Deal With Velti (Media Post)

Toyota’s marketing executives saw that its customers were getting vehicle information and researching purchases on mobile, so it teamed up with Velti and ad agencies to develop real-time marketing on mobile. Read >

Why Is Apple Getting Into Music Streaming? (The News Of Technology)

In short: to funnel users into making iTunes purchases. Read >

