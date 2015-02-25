The Sydney Harbour Bridge is open to traffic again after a multi-vehicle accident caused hour-long delays

Peter Farquhar, Sarah Kimmorley

All northbound lanes on the Sydney Harbour Bridge have been reopened, as well as two of the five southbound lanes, after a multi-vehicle crash this morning.

Three cars were involved in the accident which is believed to have occurred at 7am.

Two people have been taken to hospital. One patient is believed to be in a serious condition and has been taken to St Vincent’s Hospital, while the other is going to Royal North Shore with minor injuries.

Transport Management Centre has advised heavy traffic from the north, inner west and east still remains.

The incident has also caused major delays on ferry services entering the city, many reaching capacity as commuters who catch the bus have advised to consider using trains or ferries or take an alternative route.

NSW Transport has announced that passengers may use their bus tickets on other services.

Here’s a look at some of the photo commuters took of the accident earlier.

