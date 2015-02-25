The Sydney Harbour Bridge is open to traffic again after a multi-vehicle accident caused hour-long delays

All northbound lanes on the Sydney Harbour Bridge have been reopened, as well as two of the five southbound lanes, after a multi-vehicle crash this morning.

SYDNEY: all lanes of #SydneyHarbourBridge, reopened after multi vehicle accident. Significant delays continue — Live Traffic Sydney (@LiveTrafficSyd) February 24, 2015

Three cars were involved in the accident which is believed to have occurred at 7am.

Two people have been taken to hospital. One patient is believed to be in a serious condition and has been taken to St Vincent’s Hospital, while the other is going to Royal North Shore with minor injuries.

Transport Management Centre has advised heavy traffic from the north, inner west and east still remains.

The incident has also caused major delays on ferry services entering the city, many reaching capacity as commuters who catch the bus have advised to consider using trains or ferries or take an alternative route.

Inquiries continue after multi-vehicle crash on #SydneyHarbourBridge about 6.45am. Motorists advised to consider using public transport. — NSW Police (@nswpolice) February 24, 2015

NSW Transport has announced that passengers may use their bus tickets on other services.

Buses across #SydneyHarbourBridge delayed up to 60mins after earlier accident. Can use tickets on trains, ferries or Light Rail instead — Buses Info (@BusesInfo) February 24, 2015

Here’s a look at some of the photo commuters took of the accident earlier.

Multi car accident on bridge – traffic not moving northbound. pic.twitter.com/zQ4VYJKun4 — Lisa Chikarovski (@lisachika) February 24, 2015

. #harbourbridge crash has caused major traffic delays. Some north and southbound lanes closed pic.twitter.com/4TNqiMocrg — Andrew Denney (@Andrew_Denney) February 24, 2015

accident on bridge – not good pic.twitter.com/iYtmNHnntk — North Syd Tweetup (@NorthSydTweetup) February 24, 2015

Hope that everyone on the Sydney harbour bridge is ok, looked like a bad crash pic.twitter.com/CgZvO8s0yw — ahsouthwick (@ahsouthwick) February 24, 2015

