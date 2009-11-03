A Motion To Make A Lawyer Wear Appropriate Shoes. Really.

It apparently really bothered one attorney that his adversary insisted on wearing shoes with holes in them.



So much so that he filed a motion with the court asking that the lawyer be ordered to wear “appropriate” footwear.

It is “well known” in the Palm Beach County legal community that the lawyer, Michael Robb, brings out the holey shoes for trial, the motion said. And, it continued, he also throws about statements such as, “I’m just a simple lawyer.”

Robb felt the shoes needed to be replaced to avoid the “unfair prejudice” suggested by the damaged soles that the moving attorney, Michael Bone, was “not as sincere and down to earth as Mr. Robb.”

This was filed in June, and it the judge ruled Robb could keep his shoes.

But the saga did not end there. The personal injury trial at issue went to a $2.2 million verdict, but was set aside because the jurors had discussed a local newspaper column about the shoe incident before they began deliberations.

They had, therefore, inappropriately discussed the case and, though the judge let them reach an advisory verdict, he threw it out.

If ever there’s been argument for the sheer importance of shoes…

If you are wondering, the shoes in question were old Cole Haans.

Florida Shoe Motion



