A mother is calling out Target for this sign in the store

Target customer Abi Bechtel was shopping in Green, Ohio when she noticed a sign.

A sign above an aisle read two labels, “Building Sets” and “Girls’ Building Sets.”

The mother immediately took notice of the distinction and posted a tweet calling out the retailer.

Her tweet has gone viral, receiving over 2,000 retweets and favourites.

The tweet has sparked support, criticism, and debates across media platforms. Many users posted supportive responses to Bechtel and thanked her for raising attention to this issue.

.@abianne Thanks for calling that out. Certainly @Target can and should do better!

— PigtailPals.com (@PigtailPals) June 10, 2015

@abianne @Target U R SO RIGHT ON WITH THIS! I’m bothered when discrimination is so obvious yet some1 had np doing do it in 2015

— Laura R Gullett (@skybits) June 9, 2015

Others felt the backlash was unwarranted.

@abianne @mikepriceinla @Target Surely there are more important things to get worked up about?

— Marc Crowther (@marccrowther) June 2, 2015

@abianne @Target Really? By your logic ‘Girls Shoes’ are sub standard. Anything labelled non-gender neutral is somehow wrong?

— Mark S. Singleton (@byawhisker13) June 10, 2015

In a comment to The Daily Dot, the retailer chalked up the labelling to convenience and organisation to help the customer.

“In our toy department, we offer a wide assortment of unique, differentiated, must-have merchandise, that children of all ages, stages and interests will love. We know families are tight on time and looking for inspiration. Therefore, we continually explore how to organise our stores and website in ways that will be convenient, appealing and helpful to our guests,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also shared that the retailer has recently conducted tests in stores to assess these signs. After removing the gender indicators from aisles, Target found that customers actually prefer the signs. Internet search results also show that customers use gender identifiers to find certain products.

The spokesperson said Target does not plan to remove the gender identifiers.

@jaketapper Does all products & marketing need to be gender neutral now? This is PC overload. I have daughters and not offended. @Target

— Adriana Cohen (@AdrianaCohen16) June 10, 2015

