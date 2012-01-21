A Mossad Agent Followed Gina Carano Around Trying To Kidnap Her As Part Of Her Training For 'Haywire'

Gina Carano, the former MMA fighter who is the star of Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Haywire’ went on Conan last night and talked about the intense training she went through for the movie.



A Mossad agent would actually follow Carano around L.A. (she had a GPS device on her) and when he appeared she had to pull out a blue plastic gun ‘to fight him off.’

Here’s what Gina had to say about it:



