A Month Of Expenses In The Life Of Zooey Deschanel

Zooey Deschanel has officially filed for divorce from her Death Cab for Cutie husband of two years, Ben Gibbard.



To add insult to injury, her lawyer, for some reason, put all of Deschanel’s financials into the filed paperwork for the world to see.

The good news? Deschanel, 31, seems to be very financially responsible.

Three credit cards, zero balance, money in the bank and a fairly large paycheck from Fox that will likely be increased when “New Girl” is picked up (yes; when, not if) for a second season.

Which is why we are OK with Deschanel spending $600 on laundry every month.

