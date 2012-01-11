A Month Of Expenses In The Life Of Zooey Deschanel

Zooey Deschanel has officially filed for divorce from her Death Cab for Cutie husband of two years, Ben Gibbard.
To add insult to injury, her lawyer, for some reason, put all of Deschanel’s financials into the filed paperwork for the world to see.
The good news? Deschanel, 31, seems to be very financially responsible.
Three credit cards, zero balance, money in the bank and a fairly large paycheck from Fox that will likely be increased when “New Girl” is picked up (yes; when, not if) for a second season.
Which is why we are OK with Deschanel spending $600 on laundry every month.
And donates $1,500 to charity. (Zooey has been vocal in her support for Sean Penn's Help Haiti Home charity, as well as the Innocence Project, which works to exonerate wrongfully accused individuals through DNA testing)
Hopefully for Zooey, her charitable karma will see her winning the $2 million suit she filed against Steve Madden, after the company failed to move forward on a contract to put the actress' name and face on a line of shoes.
