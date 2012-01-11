A Month Of Expenses In The Life Of Zooey Deschanel

Aly Weisman

Zooey Deschanel

Zooey Deschanel has officially filed for divorce from her Death Cab for Cutie husband of two years, Ben Gibbard.

To add insult to injury, her lawyer, for some reason, put all of Deschanel’s financials into the filed paperwork for the world to see.

The good news? Deschanel, 31, seems to be very financially responsible.

Three credit cards, zero balance, money in the bank and a fairly large paycheck from Fox that will likely be increased when “New Girl” is picked up (yes; when, not if) for a second season.

Which is why we are OK with Deschanel spending $600 on laundry every month.

She has $1,578,000 in the bank

$1,645,000 in stocks

$693,300 in property

... Bringing her total net worth to $3,916,300.

She has three credit cards: American Express, Visa and Mastercard...

And zero balance on all of them!

Zooey's monthly expenses are listed at $22,500.

She spends $300 on telephone, cell phone and email

$500 on eating out in restaurants

$600 on laundry (that's a lot of dry cleaning!)

$800 on utilities

$1,000 on groceries

$2,000 on clothes (on vintage dresses?)

And donates $1,500 to charity. (Zooey has been vocal in her support for Sean Penn's Help Haiti Home charity, as well as the Innocence Project, which works to exonerate wrongfully accused individuals through DNA testing)

Hopefully for Zooey, her charitable karma will see her winning the $2 million suit she filed against Steve Madden, after the company failed to move forward on a contract to put the actress' name and face on a line of shoes.

Zooey is getting divorced, but 13 other celebrity couples just got engaged.

See who put a ring on it over the holidays >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

features thewire-us