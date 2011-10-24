A Monster Night In Hong Kong

Perhaps thanks to that strong Chinese PMI number, one of the most volatile “tells” on the global economy, the Hong Kong market, has a huge night, rallying 4%.
This one-year chart shows the sharp drop, the comeback, the recent bounce, and last night’s huge night.
Plunging Asian markets have become an obsession with Western traders lately. A comeback on this front, would convince people that things are OK for now.
