A Monster Night In Hong Kong

Perhaps thanks to that strong Chinese PMI number, one of the most volatile “tells” on the global economy, the Hong Kong market, has a huge night, rallying 4%.



This one-year chart shows the sharp drop, the comeback, the recent bounce, and last night’s huge night.

Plunging Asian markets have become an obsession with Western traders lately. A comeback on this front, would convince people that things are OK for now.

