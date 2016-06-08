The mum of a little girl with Down syndrome wrote a letter to the doctor who told her to get an abortion

Parker Myles/Facebook Emmy with the emotional letter her mother wrote to the doctor who urged her to get an abortion.

Courtney Baker received heartbreaking news during her pregnancy: her baby had Down syndrome.

Feeling “terrified, anxious and in complete despair,” the mum-to-be sought help from a prenatal specialist.

Only, instead of the advice she expected to receive, Baker was “repeatedly” told to get an abortion. However, Baker ultimately decided to keep the child — a little girl she named Emersyn, or Emmy.

More than a year after Emmy’s birth, Baker decided to mail an emotional letter to the prenatal specialist. She shared the letter on the Facebook page of Parker Myles, a blog about raising children with Down syndrome.

Here is the full letter:

Dear Doctor,

A friend recently told me of when her prenatal specialist would see her child during her sonograms, he would comment, “He’s perfect.” Once her son was born with Down syndrome, she visited that same doctor. He looked at her little boy and said, “I told you. He’s perfect.”

Her story tore me apart. While I was so grateful for my friend’s experience, it filled me with such sorrow because of what I should have had. I wish you would have been that doctor.

I came to you during the most difficult time in my life. I was terrified, anxious and in complete despair. I didn’t know the truth yet about my baby, and that’s what I desperately needed from you. But instead of support and encouragement, you suggested we terminate our child. I told you her name, and you asked us again if we understood how low our quality of life would be with a child with Down syndrome. You suggested we reconsider our decision to continue the pregnancy.

From that first visit, we dreaded our appointments. The most difficult time in my life was made nearly unbearable because you never told me the truth.

My child was perfect.

I’m not angry. I’m not bitter. I’m really just sad. I’m sad the tiny beating hearts you see every day don’t fill you with a perpetual awe. I’m sad the intricate details and the miracle of those sweet little fingers and toes, lungs and eyes and ears don’t always give you pause. I’m sad you were so very wrong to say a baby with Down syndrome would decrease our quality of life. And I’m heartbroken you might have said that to a mummy even today. But I’m mostly sad you’ll never have the privilege of knowing my daughter, Emersyn.

Because, you see, Emersyn has not only added to our quality of life, she’s touched the hearts of thousands. She’s given us a purpose and a joy that is impossible to express. She’s given us bigger smiles, more laughter and sweeter kisses than we’ve ever known. She’s opened our eyes to true beauty and pure love.

So my prayer is that no other mummy will have to go through what I did. My prayer is that you, too, will now see true beauty and pure love with every sonogram. And my prayer is when you see that next baby with Down syndrome lovingly tucked in her mother’s womb, you will look at that mummy and see me then tell her the truth: “Your child is absolutely perfect.”

