A mum captured the moment an Olive Garden waiter took care of her sick baby

Some waiters go above and beyond for their jobs. And at an Olive Garden in Little Rock, Arkansas, a waiter stepped up to help out a sick baby at one of his tables.

A mother named Dallas French brought her baby, who had just tested positive for E. Coli, to Olive Garden. The mother spilled a bottle of milk on the floor, only to have her waiter come over and help feed the baby.

French was so grateful for the act of kindness, that she thanked the waiter in a moving Facebook post.

“…our waiter ( wish I knew his name) watched all that had happened and just had brought our salad and bread sticks and said here let me feed her and you eat.. This melted all of us and this is what we need more of!” French wrote.



French praised the waiter’s patience and understanding in her post.

“He didn’t even know what we had went through that day and showed us love [and] understanding — not irritated that I had made a mess an my baby was screaming… Gosh I wish I woulda got his name because he deserves the recognition!!” she wrote.

While she didn’t know his name, she posted her story to the official Olive Garden page, hoping the waiter would get the recognition he deserves.

