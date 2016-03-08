A street legal electric car just broke a world speed record

Danielle Muoio

A modified electric Chevy Corvette reached a top speed of 186.8 miles per hour last month, breaking the world record for fastest street legal electric cars.

GXE Genovation electric carYouTube/Digital Cut Video Production

Called the Genovation GXE, the car broke the record on the very first day of testing at the Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds/Shuttle Landing Facility in Florida, according to a press release. The previous record was held by a Finnish prototype car that broke 177 miles per hour.

The track is three-miles long, which gave the drivers plenty of time to shatter the prior record.

Genovation GXE electric carYouTube/Digital Cut Video Production

In addition to its speed capabilities, the car also boasts a 130-mile range during normal driving conditions. That’s pretty good for electric cars.

But the Genovation GXE probably won’t hold the record for long. A new Singapore-based company is working on building an all-electric supercar that can reach 250 miles per hour. And Croatian automaker Rimac showed off a concept car at the Geneva Motor Show that can reach 185 miles per hour.

Watch the Genovation GXE break its speed record:

H/T Engadget

NOW WATCH: This all-electric golf cart can go up to 85 mph — and it’s completely street legal

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.