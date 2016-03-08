A street legal electric car just broke a world speed record

A modified electric Chevy Corvette reached a top speed of 186.8 miles per hour last month, breaking the world record for fastest street legal electric cars.

Called the Genovation GXE, the car broke the record on the very first day of testing at the Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds/Shuttle Landing Facility in Florida, according to a press release. The previous record was held by a Finnish prototype car that broke 177 miles per hour.

The track is three-miles long, which gave the drivers plenty of time to shatter the prior record.

In addition to its speed capabilities, the car also boasts a 130-mile range during normal driving conditions. That’s pretty good for electric cars.

But the Genovation GXE probably won’t hold the record for long. A new Singapore-based company is working on building an all-electric supercar that can reach 250 miles per hour. And Croatian automaker Rimac showed off a concept car at the Geneva Motor Show that can reach 185 miles per hour.

Watch the Genovation GXE break its speed record:

