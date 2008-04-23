A Mobile Apple iChat App Would Fit Right In (AAPL)

Apple appears to be addressing one of the most glaring omissions from the first-gen iPhone: An instant messaging application.



An Apple patent application picked up by AppleInsider looks a lot like the iPhone’s existing text messaging app, but refers to “instant messages” and “IM.”

If Apple is planning on rolling out an iPhone/iPod touch version of its iChat IM software, it should be a big hit with iPhone owners, which are already used to typing and using the Internet on their phones. Almost 85% of iPhone owners use the Web on their phones, for example, compared to 13% of the broader U.S. mobile market, according to research firm M:Metrics.

See Also:

3G iPhone Details: “Radically Different,” May Have Keyboard

Apple’s ‘Virtual’ Mobile Network Idea: Neat, But Tricky

What’s New In Apple’s 3G iPhone: More Memory, Megapixels, Video Recording

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.