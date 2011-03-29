A Miserable Day In The Life Of A Fukushima Rescue Worker

Photo: ap

Kyodo has published a depressing description of a day in the life of a Fukushima rescue worker.Around 400 workers sleep in conference rooms and hallways in a nearby building, wrapped in lead-lined sheets.



At 6 a.m. they wake up and receive 30 “survival food crackers” and a 180 millliter pack of vegetable juice.

Until recently they were limited to one bottle of mineral water during the day.

They work through lunch.

At 5 p.m. they return to their shelter, where they eat rice and one can of chicken or fish. The men look warn out, according to nuclear safety official Kazuma Yokota.

No wonder the workers say they can’t stand it anymore in emails also published today.

