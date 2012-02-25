A MIRACLE: Synthetic Testosterone Apparently Grows In Ryan Braun's Pee Over Night!

Ryan Braun looks to the heavens, which seem to have granted his pee special powers.

Alert the cardinals in Rome! The monks of Tibet! The scientists at MIT!We have a miracle on our hands.



Last fall, star baseball player Ryan Braun of the Milwaukee Brewers was busted for having synthetic testosterone, a banned performance enhancing drug, in his urine.

The punishment was going to be a 50 game suspension. A long time!

Braun appealed.

Yesterday, three judges in a third-party arbitration sided with Braun.

The reason why they sided with Braun reveals that we probably have a miracle on our hands.

The NYT reports:

In a 2-1 vote, the panel that heard Braun’s appeal agreed that valid questions had been raised about the manner in which the test sample was handled. Braun was tested on Saturday, Oct. 1, as his Milwaukee Brewers team was making its first appearance in the postseason in three years and, according to two people in baseball with knowledge of the case, the test collector first took the urine sample home and stored it in his refrigerator for two days before having it shipped to a laboratory in Montreal.

A report from ESPN says the reason the collector kept the sample in the fridge over night was because he mistakenly thought his local FedEx was closed for the weekend. If it had actually been closed, so would have been this loophole.

The guy in charge of the United States anti-doping agency thinks this loophole is absurd. “You’re not going to grow synthetic testosterone just because it sat in a refrigerator over the weekend,” Travis Tygart, told the New York Times.

“It’s the best practice that when you can’t get it to the lab because it’s a weekend to keep it in the possession of the person who’s trained to handle it, the doping control officer.”

What does he know?

People! We have a miracle on our hands!

Apparently, sitting in a fridge for two days, Ryan Braun’s pee was able to grow synthetic testosterone all on its own!

A miracle, I say!

