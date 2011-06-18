A Minor League Team Just Held A LeBron "Championship Ring" Giveaway

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Even the Peoria Chiefs are poking fun at LeBron James.



The Chicago Cubs’ Class A affiliate in Illinois held a LeBron James NBA Championship Replica Ring Giveaway at Thursday night’s game. The replica rings, like a Miami Heat championship, don’t exist.

The Peoria Star Journal reports that fans who came to Thursday’s Chiefs game were greeted with an empty table.

Before the event, the Chiefs had also joked that they hoped to skip the fourth inning of Thursday’s game against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to “honour” James. James was criticised for his poor performance in the fourth quarter of games during the NBA finals against Dallas.

The Chiefs showed up for the fourth inning, but still lost their game 2-0.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.