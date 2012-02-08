Real Estate Agent Discovers Long-Dead Body In Milwaukee

1301 S. 58th St in Milwaukee

Photo: Google Maps

A county real estate worker entered a house on South 58th Street in Milwaukee last month and stumbled upon the owner, who at that point was a four-year-old skeleton with a pistol on his chest, according to JS Online (via Jezebel).The man, identified as David A. Carter, shot himself in the head in 2007 after telling neighbours and friends that he was moving to New Mexico.



It took a backlog of $30,000 in unpaid property taxes for a public employee to be summoned to the premises. Before that, Carter had no other callers. Even the city employees who cut his grass never knocked on the door.

Strangely, Carter was remembered by locals as universally liked. But he left no forwarding address by which to contact him, and so his neighbours continued to consider his house — which was paid off by his deceased mother — abandoned.

The house will be cleaned, repaired, and put up for sale.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.